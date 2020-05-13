Tractor-trailer flips on I-95 ramp, spilling fuel and cabbage

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A tractor-trailer on I-95 south in Richmond overturned and spilled fuel and cabbage, according to Virginia State Police.
Police say a tractor-trailer hauling fuel and cabbage was traveling southbound I-95 attempting to go I-195 south when it lost control hitting the jersey wall and overturning in the right lane and shoulder.
The crash caused the tractor-trailer to lose its load.
The driver was transported for treatment of minor injuries.
The Virginia Department of Transportation, in addition to Richmond Fire and EMS, assisted with the cleanup process that has resulted in lane closure for an extended period of time.
Charges are pending and the crash remains under investigation.
