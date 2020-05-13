‘They deserve to be celebrated’: Henrico school honors seniors ahead of County graduation plans

“Seniors graduating from our high schools will arrive in decorated vehicles (one vehicle per graduate, nine-passenger limit) and be directed to the track by a Richmond Raceway pace car,” HCPS said. “Once in “pole position,” you’ll be able to tune into HCPS’ student radio station to hear “Pomp and Circumstance” (and possibly other special messages!) while cruising toward victory lane. Principals will be there to wave the checkered flag as each graduate crosses the finish line while their names are announced in front of school faculty members and local dignitaries.”