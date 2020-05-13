Southpark Mall reopening this week

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Southpark Mark announced that they will be reopening later this week. Protective measures will also be put in place.
Southpark Mall will be reopening on May 15 with modified hours.
Hours will be Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Individual store hours and restaurant operations may vary.
The following measures at Southpark Mall will be used:
- Following all applicable guidelines set forth by local officials and/or health departments.
- Encouraging everyone on the property to follow social distancing guidelines.
- Prohibiting groups of more than 10 people congregating in the mall common area.
- Canceling or postponing all mall events until further notice.
- Limiting the amount of available food court seating to comply with social distancing guidelines.
- Closing the children’s play area, soft seating and common area gathering spaces and drinking fountains.
- Requiring mall management staff to wear masks while in common areas, public spaces or when other individuals are present.
- Requiring all vendors and contractors to wear masks in the common areas, public spaces or when other people are present.
- Encouraging our retailers to provide their employees with masks and that employees wear masks while interacting with others, when in the mall common area or public spaces.
- Placing hand sanitizer units throughout the property.
- Conducting temperature checks on all mall management, security and janitorial staff upon the start of each shift. Requiring that anyone with a fever of 100.4 F or higher and/or anyone experiencing other symptoms return home and contact their healthcare providers.
- Increasing the frequency of cleaning and sanitizing all high-traffic common areas with an enhanced focus on all touchpoints with CDC-recommended cleaning agents.
- Requiring each store and restaurant to follow applicable guidelines set forth by relevant government orders; which could include but is not limited to: occupancy restrictions, social distancing markers in checkout lines, cleaning and sanitizing procedures, and the closure of fitting rooms.
