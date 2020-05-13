Sheriff’s Office: Naked man arrested after forcing his way into random home, firing shots

CAROLINE Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office arrested a naked man who they say forced his way into a random home and fired shots into it.
Deputies were called around 6 p.m. to the 7000 block of Ladysmith Road just off Interstate 95 on Wednesday evening.
Officials said the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Edward Cole of Alexandria, forced his way through the door and asked for a phone charger.
The couple inside told him to leave and ran for safety, where the husband grabbed his gun. Deputies said Cole then saw the man, fought him and got ahold of the weapon.
The couple then ran out of the house and Cole went to his vehicle, firing shots through the window and into the home, authorities said.
Deputies then say Cole went back inside the home and later came out with no clothes on.
He was then arrested.
The sheriff’s office said he is charged with breaking and entering, larceny of a firearm, reckless handling of a firearm and assault.
