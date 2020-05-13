Richmond native serves aboard USS Harry S. Truman

By Adrianna Hargrove | May 13, 2020 at 12:25 PM EDT - Updated May 13 at 1:21 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond native is serving aboard the USS Harry S. Truman.

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Ryan Noe is serving aboard the USS Harry S. Truman.

In the photo above, Noe takes a JP-5 fuel sample on a fuel sponson aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during a replenishment-at-sea in the Atlantic Ocean May 11, 2020.

The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) is a certified carrier strike group force deployed in the Atlantic Ocean to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation.

