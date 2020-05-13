Public viewing planned for bishop who died of COVID-19

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A public viewing has been planned for Bishop Gerald O. Glenn, founder and Pastor of New Deliverance Evangelistic Church, who died of COVID-19.
The public viewing will be for Glenn, who died April 11, on Thursday, May 21at New Deliverance Evangelistic Church from 12-8 p.m.
The viewing will be held in accordance with CDC guidelines, the church said.
A facemask will be required when on church property, only 10 people will be able to be inside at a time, people will be spaced 6-feet apart, and no one will be able to stay after the viewing or be able to sit.
A private funeral service is also planned for noon on Friday. The church says the service will be live-streamed on its website for those who wish to watch.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.