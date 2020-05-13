Police seek hit-and-run driver who struck cyclist

“At approximately 7:33 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, officers responded to the intersection of Forest Hill Avenue and Semmes Avenue for the report of a hit and run. When officers arrived, the victim stated he was riding his bicycle on Forest Hill Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle making a left turn onto Semmes Avenue. The driver of the vehicle left the scene and was last seen driving on Semmes Avenue toward the Lee Bridge. The vehicle is described as possibly a dark Hyundai sedan. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or Det. Kress at 804-646-0280,” the report from police said.