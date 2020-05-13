Police: Man shot, killed 70-year-old sister in apparent murder-suicide

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police believe a man shot and killed his sister before turning the gun on himself.
Police were called to a home in the 2500 block of Reymet Road just before 4 p.m. on May 4 to perform a welfare check after the two siblings had not been heard from in more than a week.
Inside the home, police found the bodies of 70-year-old Barbara Booker and 68-year-old Gilbert Booker.
“It appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public,” police said at the time.
Now, police believe Gilbert shot and killed his sister before turning the gun on himself.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
