Police arrest man accused of sexually assaulting 7-year-old, search for more victims

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for more possible victims of a man they say sexually assaulted a 7-year-old boy.
Robin M. Thomas, 40, was arrested and charged on March 4 with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child.
Police said Thomas “inappropriately touched the victim on several occasions” while he was babysitting the boy.
Detectives believe Thomas may have additional victims and are asking them to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.
