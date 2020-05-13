Pamplin Park set to reopen for visitation

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Pamplin Park announced it will be reopening for visitation on May 15.
The park’s new hours will be Tuesday through Sunday with public visitation from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The park says frequent cleaning and sanitation of high contact surfaces will be performed daily.
Staff members and visitors will be required to wear face coverings.
Social distancing of six feet or more will be maintained throughout the park.
Anyone with questions should contact Pamplin Park at 804-864-2408.
