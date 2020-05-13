News to Know for May 13: Fuel spill closes I-95 ramp; Northam delays reopening; Small business relief fund; COVID-19 testing in Chesterfield starts today; Chilly morning before big warmup

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.
Another chilly start this morning, then we’ll start a big warm-up. Rain chances are low until the weekend.
Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
Crews are on scene of a crash on I-95 south in Richmond after a tractor-trailer overturned and spilled fuel, according to Virginia State Police.
This happened on the I-95 south exit ramp near mile marker 79 at the Bryan Park Interchange.
VDOT says the on-ramps from I-95 south and I-95 north to I-195 south are blocked.
This is a developing story.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is delaying northern Virginia’s reopening amid the coronavirus outbreak until at least May 29, two weeks after the rest of the state is expected to reopen.
Northam said Tuesday he’s signed an executive order extending mandated closures and restrictions on businesses in northern Virginia, a heavily populated area where regional officials have said they’re not yet ready to reopen.
Northam ordered some businesses closed two months ago and his planned first phase of reopening will retain severe restrictions.
The Virginia Department of Corrections has confirmed a fifth Virginia inmate has died due to COVID-19.
The VaDoC says the offender was a 69-year-old man serving 75 years in prison for rape, sexual assault and burglary.
The 69-year-old inmate was admitted to VCU Hospital on April 27.
Over 200 inmates at Dillwyn Correctional Center have tested positive for COVID-19, with six offenders currently hospitalized.
ChamberRVA announced a relief fund for small businesses in the Richmond region impacted by COVID-19.
The RVA Small Business Relief Fund will provide grants to qualifying businesses to help with rent, employee salaries and similar operating costs as a stop-gap relief pending aid from the state and the federal government.
The fund is a partnership between ChamberRVA and Facebook, which contributed $250,000 to seed this first round of funding.
Applications will be open Wednesday, May 13 at 9 a.m. and will close on Tuesday, May 19 at 5 p.m.
For more information and eligibility criteria, click here.
The Chesterfield County Health Department announced that they will be offering free COVID-19 testing for uninsured or underinsured residents.
Testing is limited and appointments should be made prior to arriving.
Testing will take place at two locations in Chesterfield County.
The testing sites are:
- Greenleigh Mobile Home Park, 14006 Stevenhurst Drive, May 13 at 9 a.m.
- Bellwood Drive-In/Flea Market, 9201 Jefferson Davis Highway, May 15 at 9 a.m.
Spanish-speaking staff will be present at the testing sites.
The Crater Road Health district announced that COVID-19 testing sites will be available in Petersburg.
The testing sites will be open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Testing sites will be closed to the public and can be accessed only by appointment due to testing resources being limited.
Those who want to get tested must be pre-screened and registered first. No walk-ups are allowed.
For those who are approved for testing, they will receive an appointment time and location of the testing site with specific instructions.
Residents must bring a valid photo I.D. to the testing site.
To get screened, call 804-862-8989.
Mellow Mushroom announced that they have launched a program for charities and frontline workers called, “A Pie for a Pie" community giving program.
On May 14, for every pizza pie sold, the Mellow Mushroom store owner in Richmond will donate pies to Feed More. The owner from the location in Midlothian will be donating pies to Chesterfield Food Bank volunteers.
For more information about Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers, visit mellowmushroom.com.
