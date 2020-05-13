More testing is needed before Virginia, nation reopen

By Anna Jeng
The federal government has pushed for reopening nationwide as COVID-19 cases continue rising in many parts of the country. In Virginia, with anticipated decreased death tolls and reduced spread, Gov. Ralph Northam has set May 15 for gradually reopening businesses with enhanced safety measures in place. Such decisions may be ahead of what the science advises to be feasible.
With uncertainties and the huge stake in human lives, it’s wise to be clear-eyed about the risks we’re all taking on. As states reopen and mitigation measures relax, a surge of cases is likely inevitable. We can’t underestimate Americans’ anxiety about the virus and unknown challenges we face in navigating uncharted territories without factual information and clear guidance.
To guide the path to reopen our economy and to maintain a semblance of normalcy, COVID-19 testing must continue and should be widespread. Ideally, there will be mass testing at work and in churches plus self-administered home tests.
The federal government needs to play a bigger role in testing production, availability and coordination. A majority of Americans agree that sufficient pandemic leadership and coordination at the national level is seriously lacking. With limited resources and capacity, it’s unrealistic for individual states to fully address limitations and challenges surrounding testing factors.
The testing process for COVID-19 in the U.S. has been troubled from the start. Due to shortages of testing and inaccuracies with CDC’s initial testing kits, the virus silently circulated in our communities for more than two months. While many have recovered, the virus has continued to infect and kill exposed people and to drain our medical and economic resources.
Our national leadership’s slow and inefficient response to the pandemic has revealed the weakness of our defunded public health systems. In the pandemic’s early phases, there was an urgency to expedite the production processes to make testing quickly available.
But independent evaluations are needed to ensure accuracy and effectiveness of testing. Twelve manufacturers have received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to produce and deploy test kits, only with company self-evaluation and a lesser amount of supportive evidence as required in the typical approval process.
