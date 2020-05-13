Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA
Northam delays northern Virginia reopening until May 29
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is delaying northern Virginia’s reopening amid the coronavirus outbreak until at least May 29, two weeks after the rest of the state is expected to reopen. Northam said Tuesday he’s signed an executive order extending mandated closures and restrictions on businesses in northern Virginia, a heavily populated area where regional officials have said they're not yet ready to reopen. Northam ordered some businesses closed two months ago and his planned first phase of reopening will retain severe restrictions.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA-PAROLE-CONTROVERSY
Virginia gov rejects call to halt parole for violent felons
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam has rejected a call from several top GOP lawmakers to institute a moratorium on the release of certain inmates by the Virginia Parole Board. The request from the lawmakers came a day after state officials disclosed that Virginia’s government watchdog is conducting an administrative investigation into the board’s decision to grant parole to a man serving a life sentence for the killing of a Richmond police officer. Prosecutors and victims' families across the state have also raised concerns about other cases. Northam’s spokeswoman says safe parole is an important part of the administration's work to create “a fairer and more equitable criminal justice system.”
ARMY CORPS-UTILITY PERMITS
US judge says new pipelines need more review
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A judge is revising a ruling that held up utility projects crossing streams and wetlands, but says new oil and gas pipelines will still need further reviews. Monday's ruling from U.S. District Judge Brian Morris means the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers can again use a disputed program to approve electrical lines and other utility work through streams and wetlands. Maintenance and repairs on existing pipelines also would be allowed, but not construction of new pipelines. The program was blocked by Morris last month. Environmentalists say it lets companies skirt water protection laws and ignore the cumulative harm from thousands of stream and wetlands crossings. A spokeswoman for the gas industry said the ruling would quickly be appealed.
AP-RELIGION-FAITH-AND-GUNS
Gun control group starts faith-driven push ahead of election
NEW YORK (AP) — A leading gun control advocacy group has enlisted more than a dozen religious leaders to boost voter turnout this fall in support of candidates who support measures to prevent gun violence. Everytown for Gun Safety, which expects to spend $60 million on this year's elections, is forging its interfaith effort amid ongoing concerns about shootings at houses of worship. The group’s partners include representatives from Christian, Jewish, Muslim, Hindu and Sikh backgrounds, several of them well-known progressive activists. One leader described gun violence as a “life or death issue, which makes it a supreme moral consideration.”
NAVY SHIP-FUEL SPILL
Navy warship spills 4K gallons of fuel into Virginia river
YORKTOWN, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Navy confirms a large warship spilled 4,000 gallons of fuel into a Virginia river late last week. WAVY-TV reported Monday that the USS Philippine Sea, a guided-missile cruiser, spilled the diesel fuel into the York River on Thursday morning. A U.S. Fleet Forces Command Environmental Public Affairs Officer said the ship was docked at the Naval Weapons Station in Yorktown at the time. He said most of the fuel was contained, and cleanup efforts began immediately using a fuel vacuum truck. The official added that there was little impact to the shoreline. The Navy is investigating the cause of the spill.
DOUBLE SHOOTING-DOCTOR
Virginia doctor charged in shooting that wounded him, wife
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Lawyers for a Virginia doctor who is accused in a double shooting that wounded him and his wife are requesting a competency evaluation before he stands trial. The Virginian Pilot reports attorneys for Dr. Edwin Cruz told a judge in Virginia Beach on Monday that they would be seeking the evaluation. WAVY-TV reports the 67-year-old Cruz was charged with malicious wounding and firearm charges after Virginia Beach police found him and his wife with life-threatening gunshot wounds in their home on May 1. They were both taken to a hospital. The Virginian Pilot reports Cruz was transferred to jail on Friday.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA PAROLE CONTROVERSY
After controversy, parole grant in officer's slaying delayed
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — State officials say the expected release of a man convicted in the 1979 killing of a Richmond police officer has been put on hold amid an investigation by Virginia’s government watchdog agency into the parole board’s handling of the inmate’s case. Vincent Martin remained in custody Monday. He's serving a life sentence for the death of patrolman Michael P. Connors. The Office of the State Inspector General will look into the board's decision-making process. The decision to grant Martin parole has sparked an uproar in the law enforcement community, and both Connors’ family and Richmond’s top prosecutor have asked the board to rescind its decision.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTHERN VIRGINIA
Northern Virginia health leaders: We're not ready to reopen
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Health directors in northern Virginia say the region is not yet ready to lift stay-at-home orders and other restrictions that the rest of the state is preparing to implement. In a memo released Sunday, the health directors say the region is not meeting important benchmarks, like reducing COVID-19 hospitalizations. The region’s political leaders wrote a letter to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam Sunday accompanying the memo. They ask Northam to allow northern Virginia to move at a slower pace in easing restrictions. Northam has said he'd consider allowing northern Virginia to exempt itself from Phase 1 of reopening the economy, which is expected to launch on Friday.