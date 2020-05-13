Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — The Maryland men's basketball team has signed forward Galin Smith, who appeared in 94 games over the past three seasons at Alabama. The 6-foot-9 Smith has one year of eligibility remaining, effective immediately. Smith had 20 starts with the Crimson Tide and shot 56 percent from the floor. He can help fill the void left by the departure of forward Jalen Smith, who passed up his final two years of eligibility to enter the NBA draft.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Churchill Downs has released a preliminary list of races that could be used as an extension of the Road to the Kentucky Derby prep schedule, pending agreement by the host tracks. The 146th Derby has been rescheduled for Sept. 5 from its traditional spot on the first Saturday in May because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Preakness and Belmont, which are the other legs of the Triple Crown series, have yet to be rescheduled.