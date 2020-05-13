Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Churchill Downs has released a preliminary list of races that could be used as an extension of the Road to the Kentucky Derby prep schedule, pending agreement by the host tracks. The 146th Derby has been rescheduled for Sept. 5 from its traditional spot on the first Saturday in May because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Preakness and Belmont, which are the other legs of the Triple Crown series, have yet to be rescheduled.