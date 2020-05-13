2 Henrico libraries offering curbside pickup

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Two Henrico County Public Libraries are offering curbside, contactless pickup.
Fairfield and Libbie Mill libraries will accept online and phone requests to place a hold on books and other items. People will then be sent an email when their book is available and instructions on how to pick it up will be given then.
Pickups will happen daily Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Librarians are also offering virtual storytimes on Facebook Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. and Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m.
