LIVE: Governor Northam gives update as we head toward reopening Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/AP) - Governor Ralph Northam will give an update on the commonwealth’s response and reopening plan amid the coronavirus pandemic.
With the commonwealth on track to begin lifting COVID-19 restrictions at the end of this week, Northam now has his eyes set on Northern Virginia.
On Tuesday, Northam announced that he is delaying northern Virginia’s reopening amid the coronavirus outbreak until at least May 29, two weeks after the rest of the state is expected to reopen.
He’s signed an executive order extending mandated closures and restrictions on businesses in northern Virginia, a heavily populated area where regional officials have said they’re not yet ready to reopen.
Northam ordered some businesses closed two months ago and his planned first phase of reopening will retain severe restrictions.
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 26,746 total positive coronavirus tests, 927 deaths and 3,520 hospitalizations throughout the state Wednesday.
So far, nearly 180,084 Virginias have tested for the virus.
