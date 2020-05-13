Girls on the Run launches fundraising campaign

“As a small nonprofit that strives to be accessible to every girl who wants to participate across Greater Richmond, regardless of her family’s financial situation, GOTR is asking the community to join our month-long challenge from now until Global Running Day on June 3,” Ruthie Burke, Executive Director for Girls on the Run of Greater Richmond said. “We aim to raise $5,000 to ensure the program remains in schools and centers and we truly believe GOTR is needed more than ever as girls navigate the range of emotions and personal challenges or hardships presented by the sudden closure of schools and activities, and the isolation that has followed.”