Girls on the Run launches fundraising campaign

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Girls on the Run have launched a fundraising campaign called the "5k for $5k community challenge.
Girls on the Run is a positive youth development program offered at elementary and middle schools across Richmond, Henrico, Hanover and Chesterfield counties.
Girls on the Run provides a 20-session curriculum to build self-confidence and set young girls down the path of a healthy lifestyle both physically, mentally and emotionally.
“As a small nonprofit that strives to be accessible to every girl who wants to participate across Greater Richmond, regardless of her family’s financial situation, GOTR is asking the community to join our month-long challenge from now until Global Running Day on June 3,” Ruthie Burke, Executive Director for Girls on the Run of Greater Richmond said. “We aim to raise $5,000 to ensure the program remains in schools and centers and we truly believe GOTR is needed more than ever as girls navigate the range of emotions and personal challenges or hardships presented by the sudden closure of schools and activities, and the isolation that has followed.”
The 5k for $5k goal is roughly equal to the cost of fully funding one GOTR site this Fall. Since a 5K translates to 3.1 miles, our suggested donation is $31.
GOTR of Greater Richmond serves 450 girls in 25+ schools across the Greater Richmond area annually.
- $31 covers the cost of two GOTR lessons for one participant
- $62 provides three research-based curricula for our coaches
- $100 supplies a team with materials and supplies for one season
- $150 trains and empowers three coaches to lead a team of girls.
- $200 gives a girl the transformational GOTR experience for one whole season
Contributions can be made online by clicking here.
