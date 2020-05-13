Funeral homes offering free American Flag exchange ahead of holidays

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The five Woody and Nelsen Funeral Homes around the Richmond area are offering a free American Flag exchange ahead of Memorial Day, Flag Day and the Fourth of July.
In exchange, the funeral home will give people a new 3’ by 5’ flag while the retired flag is given proper disposal in accordance with the U.S. Flag Code under the auspices of The Virginia War Memorial.
“During these difficult times it is more important than ever to demonstrate our unity and determination to prevail during the COVID – 19 crisis,” Lacyn Barton, president of Nelsen and Woody Funeral Homes said. “The American Flag represents that American spirit.”
Individuals can call the funeral home before dropping it off and exchanging it. The exchange will be safe and contactless.
The flags can be exchanged at the following locations:
Woody Funeral Homes:
- 1771 North Parham Road in Henrico County
- 1020 Huguenot Road in Midlothian
- 9271 Shady Grove Road in Mechanicsville
Nelsen Funeral Homes:
- 4650 South Laburnum Avenue in Richmond
- 412 South Washington Hwy in Ashland
“Our goal is to help Richmond area residents showcase their American spirit on Memorial Day, Flag Day and the Fourth of July,” said Barton. “Our deepest thanks and appreciation go out to those who serve and have fought in defense of our freedom.”
