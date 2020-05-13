Forecast: One last chilly morning before a big warmup

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Another chilly start this morning, then we’ll start a big warm up. Rain chances are low until the weekend
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
THURSDAY: Cloudy morning with some afternoon sun. Lows mid 40s, highs mid to upper 70s.
FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and very warm. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 80s.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with afternoon and evenng showers and storms possible.. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid to upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storms possible depending on coastal low.. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s.
