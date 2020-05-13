DMV to reopen 11 locations statewide for appointment-only services on May 18

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will reopen 11 customer service centers statewide starting Monday, May 18.
The locations will be open for limited, appointment-only services. According to an update on the department’s website, “operational adjustments are being made for social distancing.”
Appointments will be available Monday-Saturday at the following locations and times:
- Abingdon (25552 Lee Highway, Abingdon, VA 24211-7466), 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Charlottesville (2055 Abbey Road, Charlottesville, VA 22911-3540), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Chesterfield (610 Johnston Willis Drive, Richmond, VA 23236-3949), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Fredericksburg (5700 Southpoint Centre Boulevard, Fredericksburg, VA 22407-2601), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Hampton (8109 Roanoke Avenue, Hampton, VA 23605-1637), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Harrisonburg (3281 Peoples Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801-7600), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Onancock (20 North Street, Onancock,VA 23417-1920), 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Richmond Central (2300 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23269), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Roanoke (5220 Valleypark Drive, Roanoke, VA 24019), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- South Boston (2039 Hamilton Boulevard, South Boston, VA 24592-2141), 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Virginia Beach/Buckner (3551 Buckner Boulevard, Virginia Beach, VA 23453-5101), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
All Northern Virginia DMVs will remain closed.
