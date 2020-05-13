‘Dangerous’ man apprehended after man shot in head with crossbow in Burke Co.

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man who was being sought after another man was shot in the head with a crossbow in Burke County is now in custody.
The incident happened around 9:45 a.m. on Hunterwood Drive In eastern Burke County. This is off of Cape Hickory Road near the county line.
Deputies were searching for 28-year-old Siegfred “Ziggy“ Albert Jackson. They say he may be with 20-year-old Joseph Jackson Reece.
Residents in the neighborhood were being told to stay inside and lock their doors as deputies searched for Jackson. Just before 1:30 p.m., officials said Jackson was found on the back porch of a nearby home and taken into custody.
Deputies say they would still like to talk to Reece, but have not said if he has been found.
Investigators say the crossbow was left at the crime scene - Jackson’s home - but that both men should be considered dangerous.
According to the sheriff, the person who was shot suffered life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to the hospital then airlifted to a trauma center.
The victim’s name and current condition have not been released.
From WBTV’s Sky3, investigators could be seen at the home where the shooting happened.
No possible motive has been made public.
A reverse 911 call went out to the neighborhood stating deputies are looking for the suspect. Residents were being told to stay inside, lock their doors and report anything suspicious.
Anyone with information about the case should call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-733-1596
