COVID-19 drive-thru testing event being held in Charles City County

CHARLES CITY, Va. (WWBT) - The Chickahominy Health District will be holding a COVID-19 drive-thru community testing event.
The testing event will take place on May 15 at the Chickahominy Tribal Center located at 8200 Lott Cary Road from 9:00 a.m.- 11:30 a.m.
The event is for children and adults ages 6 years and older who have COVID-19 symptoms. For those with medical emergencies or severe symptoms, do not wait for this event and please seek immediate medical attention.
Those who will be attending the event are required to remain in their vehicles.
Members of the Chickahominy Tribe & Chickahominy Indians Eastern Division and residents of Charles City and New Kent counties are asked to please call the health district’s COVID-19 hotline 804-365-3340 to be screened & pre-registered for the event.
The hotline is staffed Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
The health district is planning to also offer drive-up registration and testing the day of the event until 11:15 a.m. while supplies last.
For more information on COVID-19 visit the Centers for Disease and Prevention website or the Virginia Department of Health’s website.
