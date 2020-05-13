Chesterfield implementing more measures at courthouses to prevent spread of COVID-19

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Sheriff’s Office is implementing more measures at the courthouses to prevent help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Starting on May 18, anyone entering the Chesterfield County General District Court, Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court and Circuit Court will be asked a series of screening questions and have their temperature taken. Deputies will bein wearing full personal protective equipment during the screening process.
“The men and women of the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office are committed to providing all visitors to our three court campuses with a safe and secure environment for which to conduct business, appear in court, or work.,” said Chesterfield County Sheriff Karl S. Leonard. “This now includes implementing and adhering to all social distancing standards and practices.”
Anyone who may be diagnosed with COVID-19 or may be experiencing symptoms should contact their attorney immediately prior to their court date.
“Anyone who does not answer any of the questions affirmatively, or who has a temperature above 100 degrees, will not be allowed entry to the building; and a sheriff’s deputy will take their information and relay it to the presiding judge to determine best course of action,” Chesterfield officials said.
A limited number of people will be permitted into the courtrooms and hallways to maintain social distancing measures.
Sheriff’s deputies will be assigned to ensure social distancing does take place.
Those needing to do business at the courthouses or are scheduled to appear should arrive early and be patient with the long lines.
“As we shift to operating all of our courts under these new procedures, we ask for everyone’s patience and understanding as we navigate through this together,” Sheriff Leonard said. “Please be prepared for smaller audiences in the courtrooms, waiting lines, and a slower pace for cases being called. In the end we will get through this together and in a fashion that is safe.”
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.