Central Virginia malls announce plans to reopen on Friday

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Several malls around Central Virginia say they plan to reopen but being in compliance with the governor’s order.
Southpark Mall
Southpark Mall will be reopening on May 15 with modified hours. Hours will be Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Individual store hours and restaurant operations may vary.
The following measures at Southpark Mall will be used:
- Following all applicable guidelines set forth by local officials and/or health departments.
- Encouraging everyone on the property to follow social distancing guidelines.
- Prohibiting groups of more than 10 people congregating in the mall common area.
- Canceling or postponing all mall events until further notice.
- Limiting the amount of available food court seating to comply with social distancing guidelines.
- Closing the children’s play area, soft seating and common area gathering spaces and drinking fountains.
- Requiring mall management staff to wear masks while in common areas, public spaces or when other individuals are present.
- Requiring all vendors and contractors to wear masks in the common areas, public spaces or when other people are present.
- Encouraging our retailers to provide their employees with masks and that employees wear masks while interacting with others, when in the mall common area or public spaces.
- Placing hand sanitizer units throughout the property.
- Conducting temperature checks on all mall management, security and janitorial staff upon the start of each shift. Requiring that anyone with a fever of 100.4 F or higher and/or anyone experiencing other symptoms return home and contact their healthcare providers.
- Increasing the frequency of cleaning and sanitizing all high-traffic common areas with an enhanced focus on all touchpoints with CDC-recommended cleaning agents.
- Requiring each store and restaurant to follow applicable guidelines set forth by relevant government orders; which could include but is not limited to: occupancy restrictions, social distancing markers in checkout lines, cleaning and sanitizing procedures, and the closure of fitting rooms.
For information about Southpark Mall’s new hours of operation, click here.
Short Pump Town Center
The Short Pump Town Center announced on Facebook it would be reopening and taking necessary steps to keep customers safe.
Chesterfield Towne Center
The mall also announced it would be opening on Facebook.
“Through various traffic technologies and in-person observations, we are monitoring the mall’s common area occupancy to comply with local requirements and to encourage and allow for social distancing. Signage will be used for queuing in food courts, elevators, and other places in the common area where lines may form. We also have adjusted our common area amenities to discourage gathering including providing reminders for social distancing throughout the property, as well as removing soft seating areas. Our tenants are responsible for managing their in-store occupancy to comply with local orders and to encourage social distancing,” Chesterfield Towne Center posted in a Facebook comment.
Regency Square and Virginia Center Commons
Regency Square and Virginia Center Commons will open while “taking necessary precautions to provide a safe environment for shoppers and employees.”
Stony Point Fashion Park did not respond to NBC12′s inquiry regarding opening on Friday.
