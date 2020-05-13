Central Virginia malls announce plans to reopen on Friday

“Through various traffic technologies and in-person observations, we are monitoring the mall’s common area occupancy to comply with local requirements and to encourage and allow for social distancing. Signage will be used for queuing in food courts, elevators, and other places in the common area where lines may form. We also have adjusted our common area amenities to discourage gathering including providing reminders for social distancing throughout the property, as well as removing soft seating areas. Our tenants are responsible for managing their in-store occupancy to comply with local orders and to encourage social distancing,” Chesterfield Towne Center posted in a Facebook comment.