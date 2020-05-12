Water service restored to homes in Petersburg during pandemic

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Water service has been restored to 14 homes without service during this pandemic after state and federal leaders pressured the city to take action.
At first, the city identified 46 homes that didn’t have water but that number dwindled after they say they discovered some of those homes had their water restored illegally. In other cases, no one was living in the identified properties.
A resident, who had her water restored, told officials she works at a fast-food restaurant and hasn’t had water in years after getting behind on her payments.
After Gov. Ralph Northam, the state health commissioner and lawmakers called out the city for not restoring water to homes without water - even if those homes hadn’t paid - Petersburg leaders decided to restore their service.
“We’re concerned about them maintaining water after the pandemic because once the governor releases his state of emergency, we don’t want them to fall back and not be able to maintain their water service. We look forward to working with any organizations that can come and help our residents here that are struggling with our bills. It’s a larger problem here in our predominately African-American city with economics and having the amount of money necessary to maintain their water service,” Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham said.
No water services were disconnected during the pandemic but water service is being restored to those who were behind on payments prior to the pandemic.
The city is welcoming organizations that may want to partner with residents who are having trouble getting on track.
