Virginia doctor charged in shooting that wounded him, wife

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - Lawyers for a Virginia doctor who is accused in a double shooting that wounded him and his wife are requesting a competency evaluation before he stands trial.
The Virginian Pilot reports attorneys for Dr. Edwin Cruz told a judge in Virginia Beach on Monday that they would be seeking the evaluation.
WAVY-TV reports the 67-year-old Cruz was charged with malicious wounding and firearm charges after Virginia Beach police found him and his wife with life-threatening gunshot wounds in their home on May 1.
They were both taken to a hospital. The Virginian Pilot reports Cruz was transferred to jail on Friday.
