Richmond museum partners with local artists to create community-wide art project

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Museum of History & Culture recently announced a partnership with local artists, Hamilton Glass and Matt Lively, on a new project called “All in Together.”
Glass and Lively designed the project to bring the community together creatively while everyone is still physically distanced due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Their hope is that the project helps the community heal by providing an outlet for self-expression.
Visitors to the “All in Together” website are encouraged to download (for free) and fill in coloring sheets which will be collected online and at drop off locations around the city. Each individual page is part of one larger design. All participants are asked to color a page that will represent their own individual expression by adding color, additional lines or sketches, painting, or collaging the pages.
The artists will assemble the submitted pages to form the larger mural.
The project is ongoing and multiple murals will be created. The VMHC plans to display several of them outside of the museum starting in mid-June.
In order to be included in these murals, submissions must be returned by May 22.
Additional submissions will be accepted beyond this date for other area displays and a list of locations will be posted on All in Together’s website and the Virginia History & Culture’s website.
