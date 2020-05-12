Potential subtropical Low could form off Atlantic Coast

Medium range models give hints of potential sub-tropical Low forming near Bahamas late in the weekend

By Jim Duncan | May 12, 2020 at 11:12 AM EDT - Updated May 12 at 11:19 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -

Low pressure forming near or north of the Bahamas late in the weekend shown by both the Euro and GFS computer models is being watched by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) for possible development into a sub-tropical system. NHC gives it a 50-percent chance of developing.

It appears that conditions will be unfavorable for true tropical development (cool sea temperatures), and weather impacts should stay offshore of the Southeastern U.S. coast. Nevertheless, the system bears monitoring for U.S. coastal interests for potential impacts of heavy surf conditions.

The GFS model shows the Low far offshore and well north of the Bahamas Sunday:

GFS model forecast for Sunday shows Low far offshore
GFS model forecast for Sunday shows Low far offshore (Source: The Weather Company. NOAA GFS)

The Euro Model shows a system much closer to the Bahamas:

Euro model forecast Sunday of the Low is over northern Bahamas and closer to the U.S. coast than the GFS model
Euro model forecast Sunday of the Low is over northern Bahamas and closer to the U.S. coast than the GFS model (Source: The Weather Company. ECMWF)

As noted, sea surface temperatures are quite cool (low to mid 70s F) which would make it difficult for true tropical system development, although sub-tropical systems can be just as impactful if they strengthen enough

Sea Surface Temperatures (degrees C) are still relatively cool off the U.S. Southeast Coast
Sea Surface Temperatures (degrees C) are still relatively cool off the U.S. Southeast Coast (Source: The Weather Company/NHC)

