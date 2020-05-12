Potential subtropical Low could form off Atlantic Coast

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -
Low pressure forming near or north of the Bahamas late in the weekend shown by both the Euro and GFS computer models is being watched by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) for possible development into a sub-tropical system. NHC gives it a 50-percent chance of developing.
It appears that conditions will be unfavorable for true tropical development (cool sea temperatures), and weather impacts should stay offshore of the Southeastern U.S. coast. Nevertheless, the system bears monitoring for U.S. coastal interests for potential impacts of heavy surf conditions.
The GFS model shows the Low far offshore and well north of the Bahamas Sunday:
The Euro Model shows a system much closer to the Bahamas:
As noted, sea surface temperatures are quite cool (low to mid 70s F) which would make it difficult for true tropical system development, although sub-tropical systems can be just as impactful if they strengthen enough
