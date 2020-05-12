Police: Three suspects arrested on multiple charges after larceny incident

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - Police say three suspects were arrested on multiple charges after a larceny incident in Stafford County.
On May 8 at approximately 6:57 p.m., Deputy West responded to a larceny in progress at the Wawa located at 72 Austin Park Drive.
A caller reported that a green-colored vehicle was parked outside of the store and believed the occupants had stolen items from the store.
The green-colored vehicle left out of the parking lot as Deputy West arrived.
Sgt. Flick arrived at the Wawa and reviewed the security camera footage.
According to the footage, Sgt. Flick said that a larceny had occurred and that one of the subjects had stolen a bag of jolly ranchers.
Deputy West initiated a traffic stop in the area of Pilot Knob Loop.
The suspect vehicle pulled over and several occupants exited and left the scene.
Vincent Comfort, 39, of Woodbridge, who was the driver, remained on the scene. According to police, Comfort was uncooperative and belligerent.
Comfort attempted to drive away and subsequently resisted arrest. A struggle ensued, and Comfort kicked Deputy Mangan and Sgt. Simpson. He also assaulted Deputy Vaughn. Eventually, Comfort was taken into custody.
After sustaining a laceration to his forehead during the altercation, Comfort was transported to a local hospital for evaluation, where he continued to be uncooperative and combative.
Police searched Comfort’s vehicle and found drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance.
Police say Comfort was released from the hospital and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail and was charged with:
- Driving under the influence
- Assault and battery on a law enforcement officer
- Possession of controlled substance
- Obstructing justice
- Refusal
- Possession of controlled paraphernalia
- Disorderly conduct on hospital grounds
- Traffic violation
Shortly after Comfort’s arrest, deputies responded to reports of a suspicious male subject in the area of Pilot Knob Loop seen jumping from porch to porch.
Deputies located Sammy Davis, 34, of Richmond in front of an apartment on Malvern Hill Court.
Police say Davis falsely identified himself to law enforcement and then attempted to flee the scene on foot. Davis pushed Deputy Mangan and then was quickly apprehended by 1st Sergeant Purcell.
Deputies learned that Davis was wanted out of Chesterfield County and Prince William County for failure to appear.
Drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance belonging to Davis were also located, police say.
Davis was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond on his outstanding warrants.
Police say Davis received additional charges such as:
- Providing false identification to law enforcement
- Identity theft to avoid arrest
- Assault on a law enforcement officer
- Obstructing justice
- Petit larceny
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Concealment of merchandise
The third larceny suspect, identified as Juan Page, 49, of Dumfries, was found in front of a residence on Pilot Knob Loop holding the bag of stolen jolly ranchers.
Police say Page was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond on charges of larceny third of a subsequent offense.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.