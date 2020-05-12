Northam administration says federal fisheries relief ‘falls woefully short’

Virginia’s waters are unusually still this spring.
Ordinarily, May 1 is the start of the charter boat season, a day that sees convoys of boats head out from the ports of coastal Virginia for deeper waters where fish are sought by daytrippers. By then, crabbing and oystering, which usually begin in March, are in full swing. So are the commercial fisheries, many of which operate year-round.
Not so this year. Like so many other industries, fisheries, whether commercial or recreational, have been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. And while U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross on Thursday announced $300 million in relief funding for fisheries around the nation, Virginia’s top natural resources official says the state’s $4.5 million allocations is nowhere near enough to stem the tide of losses.
“This funding falls woefully short of even beginning to address the devastating impacts fisheries and aquaculture businesses have suffered due to COVID-19,” said Virginia Secretary of Natural Resources Matt Strickler in a statement. “The fishing industry in Virginia supports thousands of jobs and generates millions in revenue. The administration must release more funding to help our coastal communities and businesses.”
On the list of states and territories that will receive federal relief to help their fisheries, Virginia falls somewhere in the middle. It will take in far less than marine powerhouses Alaska and Washington, which will receive $50 million each, but more than the million-plus being sent to U.S. territories like Puerto Rico and states like Delaware.
Still, said Chris Moore, a senior scientist with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, “it doesn’t seem like, considering the immense number of fisheries that we have, that it matches up.”
