News to Know for May 12: New COVID-19 testing site; Fifth Va. inmate dies; Petersburg water issues; Inmate release delayed; Graduation victory lap for Henrico seniors; Chilly morning, but warms up

Chilly starts hold through Wednesday morning, then we’ll start a big warmup. Rain chances are low this week.
Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Patient First has opened a new drive-up testing site in Colonial Heights on Temple Avenue.
On May 14, Patient First will begin testing by appointment at its Colonial Heights location.
Appointments at the Colonial Heights center may be scheduled now by calling the center at 804-518-2597.
Patient First’s testing locations are:
- Parham Road at I-64
- Genito Road at Hull Street Road
- Patient First Mechanicsville at 7238 Mechanicsville Turnpike
The new extended hours are 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2 p.m.-6 p.m. every day of the week.
Appointments are made by calling a designated testing center.
The Virginia Department of Corrections has confirmed a fifth Virginia inmate has died due to COVID-19.
Over 200 inmates at Dillwyn Correctional Center have tested positive for COVID-19, with six offenders currently hospitalized.
The Petersburg City Council will be holding a meeting after the state health commissioner is ordering the city of Petersburg to restore all running water to 46 homes amid the pandemic.
Last week, Petersburg’s council voted to let the disconnections stand, saying the city is losing millions of dollars every year due to non-payments.
The Petersburg city council will be holding the meeting on May 12 at 12 p.m.
Vincent Martin, a man serving time for the murder of a Richmond Police officer, was originally meant to be released on parole Monday, but the decision was reversed in the last minute by the Virginia Parole Board.
Martin was charged for the 1979 killing of Patrolman Michael Connors and was serving a life sentence. The decision to grant him parole came about over coronavirus concerns at the facility.
The decision was met with backlash from law enforcement groups, and some state lawmakers.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced on Monday that roughly 40,000 units of PPE will be distributed to underserved neighborhoods in the city.
Stoney reached out to the state after becoming concerned about the evident racial disparities in the infection and mortality rates associated with COVID-19.
The state then obtained 20,000 face masks, 20,000 bottles of hand sanitizers and 10,000 printed public health resources to be given out to the most vulnerable communities in the city.
The PPE is being distributed by the Richmond Fire Department in collaboration with community members.
The Richmond and Henrico Health District announced another round of community COVID-19 testing events.
On May 12, testing at Southwood Apartments on 1200 Southwood Parkway will begin.
Anyone who needs to be tested must make an appointment ahead of time. Call the Richmond and Henrico hotline at 804-205-3501 ahead of time.
Walk up testing is available to persons who meet testing criteria, but is not guaranteed due to limited availability.
Symptoms of COVID-19 may include fever, cough, shortness of breath and flu-like symptoms.
The Chesterfield County School Board will be proposing today to start the 2021-2022 school year before Labor Day, according to a draft calendar.
According to the proposal, the calendar shows the following changes:
- Schools will open two weeks before Labor Day
- Schools will be closed for a four-day weekend to recognize Labor Day
- End the school year two weeks earlier than normal
The proposed school year will start on Aug. 23, 2021, and end on June 3, 2022.
Students from Richmond Public Schools continue to receive laptops amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Superintendent Jason Kamras says having laptops will help them complete schoolwork while campuses are closed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.
Students who attend these following schools will receive their laptops on May 12:
- Barack Obama Elementary School
- Linwood Holton Elementary School
- Patrick Henry Elementary School
- Swansboro Elementary School
- Woodville Elementary School
Henrico Public Schools isn’t letting their seniors race off from high school without a “graduation victory lap” at the Richmond Raceway.
The school board and principals announced a three-part graduation celebration for the Class of 2020.
The first part will be a virtual graduation ceremony watch party on June 8-11.
The second part of the celebration will be a graduation victory lap on June 15-17 with June 18 being a rain date. Seniors and their family members will be able to drive around the historic oval.
The final part of commencement celebrations will allow graduates to pose in caps and gowns and accept their diplomas. A professional photographer will take individual photos. Each graduate will have time schedules for them to come to school, which will be communicated for each school.
Henrico Schools will cover the cost of one 8-by-10 print for each graduate.
