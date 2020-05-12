Navy warship spills 4K gallons of fuel into Virginia river

STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR (Nov. 6, 2014) The guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) transits the Strait of Gibraltar. Philippine Sea, homeported in Mayport, Fla., is deployed as part of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe. (Source: U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Juan D. Guerra/Released)