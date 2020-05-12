Mellow Mushroom launches program for charities, frontline workers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mellow Mushroom announced that they have launched a program for charities and frontline workers called, “A Pie for a Pie" community giving program.
On May 14, for every pizza pie sold, the Mellow Mushroom store owner in Richmond will donate pies to Feed More. The owner from the location in Midlothian will be donating pies to Chesterfield Food Bank volunteers.
“At Mellow Mushroom, our local owner-operators have built strong community connections, which has played a big role in the success of Mellow Mushroom over the years,” Anne Mejia, Vice President of Brand Development said. “The strength of this new giving program lies in the ability for our owners to contribute where it matters most in their hometowns.”
For more information about Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers, visit mellowmushroom.com.
