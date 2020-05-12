Man charged with firing weapon inside Hopewell home

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been charged with firing a weapon inside a home in Hopewell.
Police were called to the 800 block of Davisville Housing Community on the morning of May 8 for a shot fired inside a residence.
Officers said Mario Emanuel Crenshaw went to the home demanding to get his clothes he left behind. When Crenshaw went inside, police said he became argumentative and fired one shot inside.
He left the home before police arrived.
No one was injured and no damage was sustained to the home.
On Monday, May 11, Crenshaw, 30, was arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s Regional Fugitive Task Force in Petersburg for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, brandishing a firearm, discharge a firearm in an occupied dwelling, along with discharging a firearm in city limits and trespassing. He was also served warrants on unrelated charges out of Petersburg.
“The U.S. Marshal’s Regional Fugitive Task Force, of which the Hopewell Police Department is a member, has again proven to be an invaluable asset in removing violent offenders from the streets of Hopewell,” said Hopewell Police Chief Kamran Afzal.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Hopewell Police Department at (804) 541-2222 or Crimesolvers at (804) 541-2202.
