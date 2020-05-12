Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA
Northam says most of Virginia still set to reopen Friday
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says the state is still on track to begin its gradual reopening this week amid the coronavirus pandemic, with the exception of the population-dense Washington suburbs. Northam said at news conference Monday that the state continues to see positive trends in key metrics related to the virus’ spread, hospital readiness and testing capacity. He said the state is almost ready to begin a gradual reopening of nonessential businesses, houses of worship and other places currently closed. But he added while the same trends are moving in the right direction in northern Virginia, there are still concerned about their elevated number of cases.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA PAROLE CONTROVERSY
After controversy, parole grant in officer's slaying delayed
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — State officials say the expected release of a man convicted in the 1979 killing of a Richmond police officer has been put on hold amid an investigation by Virginia’s government watchdog agency into the parole board’s handling of the inmate’s case. Vincent Martin remained in custody Monday. He's serving a life sentence for the death of patrolman Michael P. Connors. The Office of the State Inspector General will look into the board's decision-making process. The decision to grant Martin parole has sparked an uproar in the law enforcement community, and both Connors’ family and Richmond’s top prosecutor have asked the board to rescind its decision.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTHERN VIRGINIA
Northern Virginia health leaders: We're not ready to reopen
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Health directors in northern Virginia say the region is not yet ready to lift stay-at-home orders and other restrictions that the rest of the state is preparing to implement. In a memo released Sunday, the health directors say the region is not meeting important benchmarks, like reducing COVID-19 hospitalizations. The region’s political leaders wrote a letter to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam Sunday accompanying the memo. They ask Northam to allow northern Virginia to move at a slower pace in easing restrictions. Northam has said he'd consider allowing northern Virginia to exempt itself from Phase 1 of reopening the economy, which is expected to launch on Friday.
AP-VA-PETERSBURG WATER SERVICE
State orders Petersburg to restore water to nearly 50 homes
PETERSBURG, Va. (AP) — Health officials in Virginia have ordered the city of Petersburg to restore running water to nearly 50 homes through the duration of the coronavirus pandemic. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Sunday’s order stems from concerns that a lack of water endangers people’s health. State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver said in a letter to Petersburg City Manager Aretha Ferrell-Benavides that “access to running water helps improve hygiene” and “ensures persons can easily and routinely wash their hands and clothes.” City spokeswoman Folakemi Osoba told the newspaper that Petersburg plans to have an update this week on how it will respond to the state’s order.
ARMY CORPS-UTILITY PERMITS
US judge says new pipelines need more review
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A judge is revising a ruling that held up utility projects crossing streams and wetlands, but says new oil and gas pipelines will still need further reviews. Monday's ruling from U.S. District Judge Brian Morris means the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers can again use a disputed program to approve electrical lines and other utility work through streams and wetlands. Maintenance and repairs on existing pipelines also would be allowed, but not construction of new pipelines. The program was blocked by Morris last month. Environmentalists say it lets companies skirt water protection laws and ignore the cumulative harm from thousands of stream and wetlands crossings. A spokeswoman for the gas industry said the ruling would quickly be appealed.
FOUR PEOPLE STABBED
2 Virginia police officers, 2 civilians wounded in stabbing
SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police in Suffolk, Virginia, say four people, including two officers, were stabbed while authorities were serving an emergency custody order. A Suffolk police statement says officers responded to a home around 9:30 p.m. Sunday and spoke to multiple people before being confronted by the suspect involved in the custody order. Officials said the man had a knife and attacked the four adults, all of whom were hospitalized with serious injuries. Three were treated and released. One officer remained in the hospital early Monday morning. Police say the suspect was taken into custody and charges are pending.
SOUTHSIDE FACTORY
Plastics factory to take place of former textile plant
HURT, Va. (AP) — A plastics company is planning a new factory in Southside Virginia at the site of a former textile plant. News outlets report that Staunton River Plastics will invest more than $34 million to build a new 250,000-square-foot manufacturing facility. It will be on the site of the former Burlington Industries plant in Hurt, which employed 1,300 at its peak before shuttering in 2007 amid a wave of textile closures in Southside. Plans call for creating 200 new jobs within four years. The project includes significant incentives from state and local government that could approach $4 million. The company expects to begin operations by mid-2021.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTHERN VIRGINIA
Northern Virginia county says it's not ready to reopen yet
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — At least one northern Virginia county says it is not yet ready to move ahead with plans to re-open the economy in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. The Arlington County Board issued a statement Friday night saying it is working with the governor’s office and other northern Virginia jurisdictions to develop a separate, extended time frame for re-opening from the rest of the state. On Friday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced plans for an extremely limited first phase of reopening businesses with a tentative start date of May 15. But he said northern Virginia may be able to opt out if it doesn’t feel ready.