Hopewell police search for man suspected of robbing Dollar General

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell police are searching for a man who they say robbed a Dollar General on Monday night.
Police said the robbery happened at the store in the 700 block of South 6th Avenue around 9:09 p.m. on May 11.
Officers said the man went into the store, picked up items, and took them to the counter, trying to pay with a card.
“The offender’s card did not work after several attempts at which time he stated, ‘Open the drawer and give me the money’ and the Offender lifted a portion of his shirt to reveal a black in color handgun,” Hopewell police said.
He then left the store with an undisclosed amount of money and the items he took to the counter, police said. He was last seen getting into a light or tan colored Subaru heading north on South 6th Avenue.
No one was injured.
Anyone with information is asked to call lead Detective Mark Polumbo of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284 or Hopewell/Prince George Crimesolvers at (804) 541-2202.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.