Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have signed free agent guard D.J. Fluker. Fluker is expected to compete for the opening on the offensive line created by the retirement of Marshal Yanda. Fluker has 92 games of NFL experience over seven years with three teams, most recently the Seattle Seahawks. He has played primarily at right guard. That's the position Yanda manned for the majority of his 13 seasons before retiring in March. The Ravens announced Monday that Fluker signed a one-year contract.