Henrico house fire kills dog, leaves one injured
A dog was killed and one person was injured in the fire. (Source: Lloyd Edwards)
May 12, 2020 at 5:45 PM EDT - Updated May 12 at 5:45 PM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A house fire in Henrico left a dog dead and injured one person.

Fire officials were called to the scene along Valentine Road around 2:30 p.m.

When crews arrived, there was heavy fire coming from the two-story home with the whole backside of the house on fire.

Four people inside were able to get out with one person sustaining a minor injury, officials said. That person was not taken to the hospital.

A family dog did die in the fire.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause and the Red Cross is helping the family.

