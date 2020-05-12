Henrico house fire kills dog, leaves one injured

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A house fire in Henrico left a dog dead and injured one person.
Fire officials were called to the scene along Valentine Road around 2:30 p.m.
When crews arrived, there was heavy fire coming from the two-story home with the whole backside of the house on fire.
Four people inside were able to get out with one person sustaining a minor injury, officials said. That person was not taken to the hospital.
A family dog did die in the fire.
The fire marshal is investigating the cause and the Red Cross is helping the family.
