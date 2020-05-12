Henrico County adopts revised 2021 budget

May 12, 2020 at 10:01 PM EDT - Updated May 12 at 10:01 PM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County Board of Supervisors has adopted a completely revised 2020-2021 County budget, which projects a nearly $100 million shortfall due to COVID-19.

New programs and services expected to be implemented under the new budget were slashed, including a 3% pay raise for County and school employees.

However, that's not to say things couldn't change in the future.

“As we see what the needs of the residents are we’ll come back to the board with other options, alternatives, hopefully additional revenues as things start to become a little more clear and we will absolutely change course every 90 days,” Henrico Deputy Director of Finance Meghan Coates said earlier in May.

The revised budget will total $1.3 billion across all funds – an overall reduction from the original proposal of $1.4 billion.

“Overall, the plan includes an $899.1 million general fund budget for operations,” a news release said. “HCPS would receive $509.9 million, or 57%, with the remaining $389.2 million, or 43%, supporting general government operations.”

