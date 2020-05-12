Forecast: Chilly weather holds through Wednesday morning, then a big warmup

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chilly starts hold through Wednesday morning, then we’ll start a big warmup. Rain chances are low this week.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Tonight: Could be pockets of mid 30s again NW of Richmond
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 70.
THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid to upper 70s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 80s.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and hot with a few afternoon showers and storms possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs near 90. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.