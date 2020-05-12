Flyover headlines Tuesday of tributes

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT)- Tuesday night featured a handful of tributes in Richmond.
It began at 6:30 p.m. with a military flyover, which saw an F-22 Raptor and two P-51 Mustangs grace the skies of downtown. It marked a salute to everyone on the frontlines of the battle against COVID-19, as well as to those who are staying at home in an effort to help flatten the curve.
But the gestures of appreciation were not done. Richmond Police, Virginia State Police, Richmond Fire and Richmond EMS all gathered at three separate sites around the city to honor nurses. They greeted nurses who were arriving for their shifts with applause, “thank yous” and words of encouragement.
"I think we all should be thanking each other," said Kristina Cooper, a registered nurse at MCV. "We're all doing the best that we can in these trying times so it's very special to see them out here."
It was a great example of first responders showing appreciation to other frontline workers, those whose workdays in the halls of hospitals have been anything but typical.
“It’s mentally trying for some of us,” added Cooper. “I think you do the best that you can and understand that grace is sufficient at all times.”
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.