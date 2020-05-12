Florida college student arrested after threats to conduct mass shooting at Virginia Tech

According to the Bowling Green Police Department, UF officials forwarded them two emails Monday, one of which contained an attached document titled "school shooting (draft)." This draft letter document was directed to a reporter with "The Alligator" and one of the writers of the story. Kelly begins his letter announcing he has challenged a Virginia Tech Reddit moderator and his friend with keeping 'the Virginia Tech community, campus, and students safe from the most dangerous domestic terrorist who has ever lived.'