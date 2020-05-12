Dominion Energy Riverrock announces virtual events to celebrate festival

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dominion Energy Riverrock announced that it plans to bring the sights and sounds of the festival virtually to viewers after it was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
The experience will include trail running and mountain bike events that people can enjoy before streaming the festival highlights show on Saturday, May 16 at 5 p.m.
“The virtual races will encourage participants to bring the celebratory spirit home to them. Participants can choose 5k, 10k, or Half Marathon trail running distances, or 10-mile or 20-mile mountain bike distances, then select their own course and complete their race any time before May 31,” a release said.
Registration for the virtual event is now open online, and the registration fee of $20 includes a Dominion Energy Riverrock trucker hat. Festival organizers are also hosting a drawing for a prize pack.
“Even though we can’t gather along the James River at our wonderful downtown waterfront, we still want to celebrate Richmond’s vibrant active-living community,” said Megan Schultz, Director of Events for Sports Backers, co-organizers of Dominion Energy Riverrock with Venture Richmond. “We believe that the Virtual Experience will be a great way for Dominion Energy Riverrock enthusiasts to engage with the things that make the festival so unique and exciting.”
The streaming highlights will feature several artists who were supposed to perform during the festival, including the Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, The Hot Seats, and The Northerners. There will also be interviews with Dominion Energy Riverrock athletes, demos on mountain biking, slacklining, kayak, bouldering and more.
“We know that Dominion Energy Riverrock is one of the most anticipated weekends of the year in Richmond, so it’s important for us to bring the spirit of the festival to our dedicated community with this Virtual Experience,” said Lisa Sims, CEO of Venture Richmond. “We especially would like to thank Dominion Energy for their support to bring this concept to reality so we can all take part in the festival in our own way.”
