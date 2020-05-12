Darius Rucker to perform National Anthem before race at Darlington Raceway

Darius Rucker (Source: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
By WMBF News Staff | May 12, 2020 at 1:52 PM EDT - Updated May 12 at 4:57 PM

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina native Darius Rucker is set to perform the national anthem before Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway, according to information from NASCAR.

Rucker recently performed the pre-race concert before this year’s Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway in February. The Charleston native is a longtime NASCAR fan and expressed excitement for the opportunity to perform leading up to the race in his home state, NASCAR officials said.

First achieving multi-platinum status as lead singer and rhythm guitarist with Hootie & the Blowfish, Rucker has also enjoyed success as a solo artist. Rucker has earned four No. 1 albums on the Billboard country chart and nine No. 1 singles at country radio, including his eight-time platinum version of Old Crow Medicine’s “Wagon Wheel,” a press release stated.

Sunday’s event restarts the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season after a halt due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

