Coronavirus News to Know: Top headlines on Virginia’s COVID-19 response

Coronavirus News to Know: Top headlines on Virginia’s COVID-19 response
To make it easier to stay up to date, NBC12 put everything you need to know in one place. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | May 12, 2020 at 2:49 PM EDT - Updated May 12 at 2:51 PM

Locations

  • Richmond, Central Virginia

Last Reviewed

  • 05/12/2020, 2:45 p.m.

Overview

  • Governor Ralph Northam issued a stay-at-home order on March 23, which will last until June 10 unless amended. Phase one of reopening Virginia will begin on May 15. Under phase one, stores and churches can operate at 50 percent occupancy with restaurants able to offer 50 percent seating capacity outdoors. More info.

Stay at home

  • Residents should stay indoors except for essentials and exercise. More info

Closures

  • Recreational and entertainment venues are closed. More info.

Events

  • Governor issued an order banning gatherings of more than 10. More info.

Healthcare Status

  • There are currently 4,647 beds available with 21 percent of available ventilators in use. More info.

Schools

  • Schools have been ordered to close for the rest of the 2019-2020 academic year. School divisions are offering free meals to students. More info.

How to Help

Public Transport

  • GRTC has implemented guidelines and restrictions for ridership. More info.

Unemployment

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.