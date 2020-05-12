Coronavirus News to Know: Top headlines on Virginia’s COVID-19 response

Locations
- Richmond, Central Virginia
Last Reviewed
- 05/12/2020, 2:45 p.m.
Overview
- Governor Ralph Northam issued a stay-at-home order on March 23, which will last until June 10 unless amended. Phase one of reopening Virginia will begin on May 15. Under phase one, stores and churches can operate at 50 percent occupancy with restaurants able to offer 50 percent seating capacity outdoors. More info.
Stay at home
- Residents should stay indoors except for essentials and exercise. More info.
Closures
- Recreational and entertainment venues are closed. More info.
Events
- Governor issued an order banning gatherings of more than 10. More info.
Healthcare Status
- There are currently 4,647 beds available with 21 percent of available ventilators in use. More info.
Schools
- Schools have been ordered to close for the rest of the 2019-2020 academic year. School divisions are offering free meals to students. More info.
Public Transport
- GRTC has implemented guidelines and restrictions for ridership. More info.
Unemployment
- As of April 25, nearly 570,000 Virginians have filed for unemployment benefits since March 14. More Info. File an application here.
