Community concerned over confirmed COVID-19 cases at Tyson Foods

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tyson Foods in Glen Allen is among the latest Tyson facilities to have employees test positive for COVID-19.
“I had to really think about whether or not I should stop transporting persons to a place that might be completely safe for them," explained Pastor Robert Winfree of New Life Deliverance Tabernacle in Richmond. "The thing about it now - if I don’t transport them or they can’t get transportation, they might lose their job.”
Five, sometimes six days a week, for nearly two years, Winfree’s church has provided free transportation to the Tyson Foods plant on Mountain Road. Winfree says concerned employees who ride the van, told him about the confirmed cases.
“I am looking at it from a human perspective - we have to look out for people when they leave their place of establishment and then they come home, that’s easily spreadable," said Winfree.
Fewer than 10 people ride the van, which is sanitized every night, and every person is required to wear a mask and gloves. Winfree says he wanted to speak for the employees who tell him they are scared of getting sick and also scared to publicly speak about the situation.
Tyson Foods said they have implemented safety measures that include increasing the distance between employees on the production floor.
“I understand they do have some separate dividers, but when you’re working in close proximity like that, it looks good, but how effective is it?” he asked. “We can’t look at the finances as much as we look at the family, and that’s most important to me.”
In a statement, Tyson Foods said:
We’ve had a limited number of team members test positive for COVID-19 and in each case we’re following guidance and requirements from the CDC, the U.S. Department of Health, the relevant local health department, and the USDA. Since this is an ever-changing situation, we’re not sharing specific numbers.
Our workplace safety efforts are significant and strictly enforced at all locations. We’re taking measures in our facilities to address COVID-19 including:
- We’re restricting visitor access to our facilities and have relaxed attendance policy to reinforce the importance of staying home when sick or to meet childcare needs.
- We’ve implemented the use of infrared thermometers to check the temperature of team members before they enter company facilities.
- We’re also coordinating with federal agencies to emphasize the need for personal protective equipment to support our team members as we remain open and requiring all team members to wear protective facial coverings.
- We’re implementing social distancing in our plants based on CDC and industry guidance, such as increasing the distance between workers on the production floor. And, in some cases, slowing production lines.
- We’ve been evaluating and implementing ways to promote more social distancing in our plants. For example, at some locations we’re:
- Allowing more time between shifts to reduce worker interaction.
- Giving team members more space by erecting large tents to serve as outdoor break rooms.
- Removing chairs in some break rooms so there is more space between the workers.
- Eliminating conference room meetings and the size of new orientation classes.
Our plant production areas are sanitized daily to ensure food safety, and we have stepped up deep cleaning and sanitizing of our facilities, especially in employee breakrooms, locker rooms and other areas to protect our team members. We have team members dedicated to constantly wiping down and sanitizing common areas. In some cases, this additional cleaning involves suspending a day of production.
