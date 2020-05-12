Chesterfield Schools announce plans for graduation

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Schools has announced its plans for the Class of 2020 to be honored.
From June 1-12, each high school will welcome each graduate and up to five family members for the in-person awarding of a student’s diploma.
Dressed in their caps and gowns, students will have their name called and walk across the stage to get their diploma.
Family members can take photos and videos of the moment. A separate area will be set up outside the auditorium for families to take pictures.
High schools will schedule times for each family.
All social distancing measures will be taken and guests are expected to wear face masks.
During the week of June 15, the school division will produce a virtual graduation ceremony for each high school. The ceremonies will air on the school’s TV channels, social media and website.
It will include remarks from students, principals, superintendent and school board members.
Each member of the Class of 2020 will be recognized via their senior portrait and have their name called during the “presentation of diplomas.”
Dates for the virtual presentations have not been released yet.
