Chesterfield Planning Commission meeting to be held virtually

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Planning Commission meeting on May 19 will be held virtually due to COVID-19 concerns.
Citizens are able to comment on public hearings regarding zoning cases online, HERE. Only one comment per person per public hearing will be accepted. Comments can also be made by emailing planning@chesterfield.gov, or by calling 804-748-1125.
Comments will be accepted on all platforms until Monday, May 18 at 5 p.m.
The agenda for the meeting can be found, HERE.
You can watch the meeting on WCCT Chesterfield Community Television, including Comcast channel 98 and Verizon channel 28, and on YouTube.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.