Augusta Springs man missing since Friday, police say

AUGUSTA SPRINGS, Va. (WWBT) - Police say an Augusta Springs man was last seen on May 8.
On May 8 at approximately 11:30 a.m., David Richard McCutcheon, 46, was last seen at his home in Augusta Springs.
According to the sheriff’s office, McCutcheon may be driving a grey 2005 Saturn Relay with Virginia license plates ULY-7502.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.
