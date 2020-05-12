Augusta Springs man missing since Friday, police say

David McCutcheon (Source: Augusta County Sheriff's Office)
By Adrianna Hargrove | May 12, 2020 at 1:50 PM EDT - Updated May 12 at 2:19 PM

AUGUSTA SPRINGS, Va. (WWBT) - Police say an Augusta Springs man was last seen on May 8.

On May 8 at approximately 11:30 a.m., David Richard McCutcheon, 46, was last seen at his home in Augusta Springs.

According to the sheriff’s office, McCutcheon may be driving a grey 2005 Saturn Relay with Virginia license plates ULY-7502.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

