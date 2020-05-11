’We’re going to go under’: Gym owners concerned as they wait to reopen

Terry and her husband, Viorel, own Above the Bar. Viorel is a former Romanian gymnast, and he and his wife opened the gym in 2013, before relocating it to a new facility in April of last year. After Governor Ralph Northam’s May 1 COVID-19 briefing, the Popescus were under the impression that they would get the green light to reopen as part of Phase One of the governor’s plan. Last Friday, however, they learned that, with the exception of limited outdoor activity, gyms and fitness centers would be forced to remain closed.